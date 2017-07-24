501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Man arraigned in 1…

Man arraigned in 1 Michigan slaying, suspected in another

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 3:18 pm 07/24/2017 03:18pm
Share
Zachary Patten appears during a video arraignment in St. Joseph County District Court Monday, July 24, 2017, in Centreville, Mich. Felony murder and three more charges were filed against Patten, the suspect in a pair of homicides. Patten, 32, of Portage, is charged with felony murder, open murder, first-degree home invasion and felony firearm in connection with the shooting death of Shane Richardson, who was shot on Thursday, July 20 in Florence Township, just north of the Indiana state line. Patten also is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Kalamazoo. (Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP)

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A man has been arraigned in the death of his ex-wife’s husband — one of two Michigan slayings in which he’s a suspect.

MLive.com and WWMT-TV report that 32-year-old Zachary Patten appeared Monday in St. Joseph County District Court on murder, home invasion and gun charges.

Shane Richardson was shot Thursday night in Florence Township, just north of the Indiana state line.

Patten also is a suspect in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Graciela Portillo-Esparza in Kalamazoo about 45 minutes before the 29-year-old Richardson was shot. No charges have been filed in that killing.

Patten was arrested Friday after he approached officers in South Bend, Indiana, and told them he “needed to be arrested.”

A judge assigned Patten a court-appointed lawyer. An Aug. 15 preliminary examination has been scheduled.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?