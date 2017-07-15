501.5
Major insurance groups call part of health bill ‘unworkable’

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 8:01 am 07/15/2017 08:01am
FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans’ latest health care plan would create winners and losers among Americans up and down the income ladder, and across age groups. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two of the insurance industry’s most powerful organizations say a crucial provision in the Senate Republican health care bill allowing the sale of bare-bones policies is “unworkable in any form.”

The criticism was lodged in an unusual joint statement by America’s Health Care Plans and the BlueCross BlueShield Association.

It is a blow to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s efforts to line up enough Republican votes to push the health care legislation through the Senate next week.

The provision was written by conservative Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who says it will drive down premiums. McConnell hopes it will win conservative support for the overall bill, but moderates are worried it will reduce coverage.

