Los Angeles officer in sex probe charged with gun felonies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer who was already arrested on suspicion of having sex with a 15-year-old cadet has now been charged with 10 felonies for illegal weapons found in his home, authorities said.

Police found illegally modified assault rifles and other restricted firearms while searching Robert Cain’s home during the sex investigation last month, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Thursday night.

Prosecutors have filed charges against him including the illegal possession and manufacturing of assault rifles.

Cain surrendered to deputies in San Bernardino County, where he lives, and is being held in jail there on $500,000 bail.

Authorities reached by phone did not know if he had an attorney who could comment on his case.

Cain’s June arrest came amid a widening probe into wrongdoing in the department’s cadet program for minors who are aspiring officers.

Several of the program’s young members, including the girl with whom Cain’s suspected of having a sexual relationship, are accused of taking police cruisers, going on patrol and pulling over at least one driver.

Cain, a 10-year veteran officer, worked as an equipment room operator, and investigators believe he knew about and was involved in the unlawful use of the police cars and other equipment.

In a show of his seriousness in rooting out the source of the trouble, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck personally put the cuffs on Cain when he was first arrested June 22.

