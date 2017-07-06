501.5

Long-term US mortgages rise to highest level since mid-May

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 11:14 am 07/06/2017 11:14am
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, file photo, a home under construction and for sale is shown in Roswell, Ga. On Thursday, July 6, 2017, Freddie Mac reports on the week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week to highest level since mid-May.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to an average 3.96 percent from 3.88 percent last week. It stood at 3.41 percent a year ago. The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate home loans, popular with homeowners who are refinancing their mortgages, rose to 3.22 percent from 3.17 percent. A year ago, it was 2.74 percent.

Sean Becketti, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said the higher mortgage rates reflect higher global interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, has risen to 2.37 percent from 2.27 percent a week ago.

Still, mortgage rates remain historically low, even though the Federal Reserve has begun to ratchet up short-term interest rates.

