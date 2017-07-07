501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Limited service restored after…

Limited service restored after derailment at Penn Station

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 12:41 am 07/07/2017 12:41am
Share
FILE - In this Friday, April 19, 2013 file photo, Amtrak Police officers stand watch, right, as travelers enter Penn Station, in New York. One car of a train has derailed at New York's Penn Station, the nation's busiest train station. Fire department officials say it happened Thursday night, July 6, 2017. There are no reports of injuries. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Transit says limited service has been restored in and out of New York’s Penn Station following an earlier train derailment at the nation’s busiest train station.

NJ Transit says one of its trains was involved in a “minor,” slow-speed derailment around 9 p.m. Thursday.

About 180 passengers and crew members were on board. No injuries were reported.

Officials say limited Northeast Corridor and New Jersey Coast Line service has been restored in and out of Penn Station with up to 90-minute delays.

NJ Transit says it’s working with Amtrak, which owns and operates the station, to determine the cause of the derailment.

It comes days before a massive repair project is slated to begin at Penn Station, which has been plagued by derailments, power failures and signal problems.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?