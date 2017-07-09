Liberty-Mercury, Box

Charles 11-21 6-9 29, E.Prince 3-14 2-2 8, Rodgers 6-18 0-0 14, Vaughn 3-8 1-2 7, Zellous 2-6 0-2 5, Hartley 0-2 0-0 0, L.Allen 0-2 0-0 0, R.Allen 1-3 0-1 2, Raincock-Ekunwe 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 1-4 0-0 2, Zahui B. 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-79 9-16 69.
D.Robinson 3-7 4-4 10, Griner 13-17 5-5 31, Little 1-5 0-2 2, Talbot 0-5 2-2 2, Taurasi 6-12 2-3 19, A.Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0, Currie 2-4 2-2 7, George 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 3-4 2-2 8, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 17-20 81.
|New York
|19
|23
|12
|15—69
|Phoenix
|26
|25
|19
|11—81
3-Point Goals_New York 4-18 (Rodgers 2-10, Zellous 1-1, Charles 1-2, Hartley 0-1, E.Prince 0-4), Phoenix 6-18 (Taurasi 5-9, Currie 1-1, George 0-2, Talbot 0-3, Little 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 38 (Stokes 12), Phoenix 37 (Griner 13). Assists_New York 13 (E.Prince 4), Phoenix 15 (D.Robinson 6). Total Fouls_New York 18, Phoenix 17. Technicals_Charles.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.