501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Liberty-Mercury, Box

Liberty-Mercury, Box

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 8:01 pm 07/09/2017 08:01pm
Share
NEW YORK (69)

Charles 11-21 6-9 29, E.Prince 3-14 2-2 8, Rodgers 6-18 0-0 14, Vaughn 3-8 1-2 7, Zellous 2-6 0-2 5, Hartley 0-2 0-0 0, L.Allen 0-2 0-0 0, R.Allen 1-3 0-1 2, Raincock-Ekunwe 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 1-4 0-0 2, Zahui B. 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-79 9-16 69.

PHOENIX (81)

D.Robinson 3-7 4-4 10, Griner 13-17 5-5 31, Little 1-5 0-2 2, Talbot 0-5 2-2 2, Taurasi 6-12 2-3 19, A.Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0, Currie 2-4 2-2 7, George 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 3-4 2-2 8, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 17-20 81.

New York 19 23 12 15—69
Phoenix 26 25 19 11—81

3-Point Goals_New York 4-18 (Rodgers 2-10, Zellous 1-1, Charles 1-2, Hartley 0-1, E.Prince 0-4), Phoenix 6-18 (Taurasi 5-9, Currie 1-1, George 0-2, Talbot 0-3, Little 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 38 (Stokes 12), Phoenix 37 (Griner 13). Assists_New York 13 (E.Prince 4), Phoenix 15 (D.Robinson 6). Total Fouls_New York 18, Phoenix 17. Technicals_Charles.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?