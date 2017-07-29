501.5
Lebanese held in Iran ends hunger strike

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 2:40 pm 07/29/2017 02:40pm
BEIRUT (AP) — The lawyer of a Lebanese man held in Iran since 2015 says his client has ended a 33-day hunger strike.

Majed Dimashkiyeh sent The Associated Press a letter from Nizar Zakka announcing an end to his hunger strike following a request from his children.

Zakka, who has permanent U.S. residency, went missing in 2015, during his fifth trip to Iran. Two weeks later, Iranian state TV reported that he was in custody and suspected of having “deep links” to U.S. intelligence services.

Last September, Zakka was sentenced to 10 years in prison and handed a $4.2 million fine after a security court convicted him of espionage.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives issued a resolution this week calling for Zakka’s release.

