Leaked crude oil collected from Texas pipeline; road reopens

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 1:04 pm 07/14/2017 01:04pm
BASTROP, Texas (AP) — Crews have collected all of the free-standing crude oil after about 50,000 gallons (189,000 liters) leaked when a contractor using heavy equipment hit an underground pipeline in Central Texas.

Cleanup continued Friday at the site near Bastrop, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Austin.

Officials with Oklahoma-based Magellan Midstream Partners say nobody was hurt in Thursday’s accident during maintenance on the Longhorn pipeline. Spokesman Bruce Heine (hyn) says repairs are being done and the pipeline should resume normal operations next week.

People from about 15 households evacuated following the spill were allowed to return home late Thursday. Bastrop County emergency officials say a nearby farm-to-market road that was closed, as a precaution, reopened Friday.

