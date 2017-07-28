501.5
Lawyer says teenagers wrongly detained in gang crackdown

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 3:43 pm 07/28/2017 03:43pm
BELLPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Civil rights lawyers say some immigrant high school students in New York’s suburbs are being unfairly swept up in a growing hysteria over the brutal MS-13 street gang.

The New York Civil Liberties Union says at least nine students from Long Island’s Suffolk County have been sent to U.S. immigration detention facilities after being falsely labeled as gang members.

The group says none of the teens had ever faced criminal charges related to gangs, and in some cases their alleged gang “activity” was wearing a black T-shirt or making a hand gesture.

Lawyers believe the students were improperly transported to detention facilities hundreds of miles away, in violation of federal law.

President Donald Trump vowed during a visit to Long Island on Friday that he would get MS-13 members out of the U.S.

