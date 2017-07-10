501.5
Lawsuit: ICE negligent in case of man charged in 5 killings

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 12:40 pm 07/10/2017 12:40pm
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Federal immigration officials are being sued by the families of two people who authorities say were killed by a Mexican national in the U.S. illegally.

The lawsuit filed in Kansas City, Kansas, alleges Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials negligently allowed Pablo Serrano-Vitorino to stay in the country illegally before he allegedly killed four people in Kansas and one in Missouri last year.

Serrano-Vitorino is jailed on one count of first-degree murder in Missouri. He also faces four counts of first-degree murder in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2t5Rp1g ) that the lawsuit says Serrano-Vitorino re-entered the U.S. after being deported in 2003. The families claim he was released from Kansas jails in 2014 and 2015 after federal immigration officials didn’t follow procedures and missed chances to detain him.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

