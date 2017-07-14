501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Large police contingent expected…

Large police contingent expected at slain trooper’s funeral

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 8:22 am 07/14/2017 08:22am
Share

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (AP) — Several thousand law enforcement officers from across the U.S. and Canada are expected to attend this weekend’s funeral for a New York state trooper killed in the line of duty.

WWNY-TV in Watertown reports (http://bit.ly/2uZwkrE ) state police officials expect 3,000 to 5,000 officers to attend Saturday afternoon’s services for Trooper Joel Davis. The 36-year-old was fatally shot Sunday night while responding to reports of gunfire on a couple’s property in the nearby town of Theresa.

Police say a Fort Drum soldier, Justin Walters, had fatally shot his 27-year-old wife before shooting Davis. Walters has been charged with two counts of murder.

The services will be held at the Magrath Sports Complex at Fort Drum, home of the Army’s 10th Mountain Division.

___

Information from: WWNY-TV, http://www.wwnytv.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Canada News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?