501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Kentucky state trooper shoots…

Kentucky state trooper shoots man who tried to run him over

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 6:07 am 07/20/2017 06:07am
Share

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man has been hospitalized after he was shot by a Kentucky state trooper after trying to run him over with an all-terrain vehicle.

Local news outlets report Kentucky State Police and Whitley County sheriff’s deputies found 31-year-old Billy Barnhill, described in a KSP release as a “wanted fugitive,” on an ATV Tuesday afternoon. As officers approached, police say Barnhill attempted to run over several officers. Officers pursued him for several miles into woods. One officer walked into the woods to find Barnhill, who rode at him, at which point the officer fired.

Barnhill received treatment at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. No officers were injured.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave per policy, but hasn’t been identified. The Kentucky State Police Critical Response Team is investigating.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?