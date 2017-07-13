Kentucky mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 3-year-old

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky couple has been charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Local outlets report 30-year-old Randell Dennemann and 26-year-old Deanna Hose were arrested Wednesday and charged in the June 28 death of Hose’s son, Avery Hose.

Hospital officials suspected abuse, and the Fayette County coroner ruled the boy’s death a homicide. Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland says Avery Hose sustained blunt force trauma to the head.

Cleveland says an investigation determined the boy had been in Dennemann’s care, and Deanna Hose told investigators she was told the injuries were accidental, which is inconsistent with medical reports.

Dennemann is charged with murder and Hose is charged with complicity to murder. It’s unclear if they have lawyers. Their 6-month-old child has been removed from their custody, and appears to be uninjured.

