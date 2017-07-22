501.5
Judge’s order targets Kentucky abortion clinic protesters

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 3:06 am 07/22/2017 03:06am
In this Monday, July 17, 2017 photo, Meg Stern, left, and other escort volunteers lined up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, Ky. A federal judge issued an order Friday, July 21, 2017, to keep protesters away from a "buffer zone" outside Kentucky's only abortion clinic, which is targeted by a national anti-abortion group. U.S. District Judge David J. Hale issued a temporary restraining order sought by federal prosecutors in a pre-emptive move ahead of vigils by Operation Save America. The order is aimed at preventing abortion foes from impeding access to EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville. . (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an order to keep protesters away from a buffer zone outside Kentucky’s only abortion clinic, which is targeted by a national anti-abortion group.

The temporary restraining order issued Friday by U.S. District Judge David Hale was requested by federal prosecutors in a pre-emptive move ahead of vigils by Operation Save America.

The judge has scheduled a Monday hearing on the government’s request for a preliminary injunction to keep protesters from impeding access to EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville.

The head of the Christian fundamentalist group says the government’s case is “very thin,” based on a “false narrative.” Leader Rusty Thomas says the government is not God and doesn’t have authority to “choose who lives and who dies.”

Thomas’ group is planning a weeklong vigil starting this weekend.

