501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Judge refuses to reinstate…

Judge refuses to reinstate Trump sanctuary cities order

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 12:10 am 07/21/2017 12:10am
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has refused to reinstate President Donald Trump’s executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick in San Francisco made the ruling Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Justice had asked Orrick to reverse his own injunction in April against Trump’s executive order. The injunction was issued in response to lawsuits by San Francisco and Santa Clara County.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions wrote a memo in May saying the executive order should be applied narrowly to a small number of grants and to very specific violations of immigration law.

The Justice Department said the memo negated the need for Orrick’s injunction.

Orrick said he found this unconvincing because Sessions could reverse himself at any moment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?