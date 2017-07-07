501.5
Judge: Jury can consider lesser charge against ex-officer

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 2:22 pm 07/07/2017 02:22pm
In this Thursday, June 29, 2017, photo, former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler exits the courtroom during his trial at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in Tulsa, Okla. Kepler, who accused of fatally shooting his daughter's boyfriend in 2014, is on trial this week for the third time after jurors in the first two trials couldn't decide whether he was guilty of first-degree murder. (Cory Young/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A judge says jurors can consider a lesser charge in the trial of a former Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot his daughter’s black boyfriend while off-duty.

Judge Sharon Holmes ruled Friday jurors could convict Shannon Kepler of manslaughter, which comes with a sentence of four years to life in prison. Jurors could also convict the former Tulsa police officer of first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence.

Jurors could get the case Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors are trying Kepler for a third time after jurors in his first two trials deadlocked.

Authorities say Kepler shot 19-year-old Jeremey Lake in 2014 after Lake started dating Kepler’s then-18-year-old daughter.

Kepler testified that he fired in self-defense because Lake was armed, but police didn’t find a weapon on Lake or at the scene.

