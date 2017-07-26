501.5
Judge dismisses discrimination suit against CNN, Turner

Judge dismisses discrimination suit against CNN, Turner

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 11:34 am 07/26/2017 11:34am
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a class-action racial discrimination lawsuit filed by current and former black employees of Time Warner, owner of Turner networks including CNN, TNT and TBS.

U.S. District Court Judge William Duffey of the Northern District of Georgia said in Tuesday’s order that the employees didn’t meet legal standards to prove “a pattern and practice of intentional race discrimination.”

The lawsuit filed in December claimed a pattern of discrimination against black employees, particularly men, in evaluations, pay and promotions. Duffey says neither of the two employees named in the lawsuit showed intentional discrimination based on their race.

An attorney for the employees called the decision disappointing but said they plan to refile.

A representative for the networks didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the suit’s dismissal.

