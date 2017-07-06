501.5

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Judge denies trial delay…

Judge denies trial delay request from Menendez co-defendant

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 8:21 am 07/06/2017 08:21am
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge in New Jersey has denied a request by Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s co-defendant to delay their upcoming trial on corruption charges.

Judge William Walls ruled against eye doctor Salomon Melgen’s request Wednesday to delay the September trial.

Melgen wanted to delay the trial for a month so his lawyers could focus on his scheduled Aug. 11 sentencing on Medicare fraud charges. He was convicted in Florida in May.

Melgen and Menendez face trial in September on bribery and conspiracy charges. Menendez is charged with accepting campaign donations and gifts from Melgen in exchange for using his position to advance Melgen’s business interests.

Menendez has said his actions were part of routine legislative duties and protected by the U.S. Constitution.

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Judge denies trial delay…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News