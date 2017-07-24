501.5
Judge clears way for Trump commission to collect voter data

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 3:09 pm 07/24/2017 03:09pm
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge has cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud to resume collecting detailed voter information from the states.

The commission asked states last month to provide publicly available data including names, birth dates and partial Social Security numbers, but it later told them to hold off until a judge ruled on a lawsuit filed by the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington.

In a ruling Monday, the judge denied the advocacy group’s request to block the data collection. Similar lawsuits are pending in Texas, Florida and New Hampshire.

An Associated Press count of states’ responses earlier this month found 17 plus Washington, D.C., didn’t plan to provide any information.

2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Latest News National News
