501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Johnson & Johnson tops…

Johnson & Johnson tops 2Q profit forecasts

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 7:30 am 07/18/2017 07:30am
Share
FILE - This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows Johnson & Johnson Band-Aid brand bandages in Surfside, Fla. Johnson & Johnson reports financial earnings Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Higher spending on marketing, production and research pushed down Johnson & Johnson’s second-quarter profit 4.3 percent despite slightly higher sales for the health care products giant. But with its biggest acquisition ever just completed, bringing it multiple new prescription medicines to sell, J&J raised its financial forecasts for the year.

The maker of blood thinner Xarelto, Tylenol and other pain relievers, and medical devices on Tuesday reported net income of $3.83 billion, or $1.40 per share, down from $4 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted results, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $5 billion, or $1.83 per share. That topped Wall Street per-share expectations of $1.79, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $18.84 billion, just shy of analyst expectations for $18.89 billion.

“We are optimistic that the investments we are making will accelerate our sales growth in the second half of this year,” CEO Alex Gorsky said in a statement. “The Actelion acquisition establishes a new therapeutic area as well as another engine for growth.”

J&J, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, closed that $30 billion deal in June, gaining Actelion’s three drugs for treating high blood pressure in the lungs, other marketed products and some experimental drugs in late-stage testing.

The company’s prescription drugs business, its largest segment, saw sales dip 0.2 percent to $8.64 billion, while sales of consumer health products such as Johnson’s baby care items edged up 1.7 percent to $3.48 billion. Meanwhile, sales of medical devices and diagnostic products climbed 4.9 percent to $6.73 billion, indicating the restructuring begun a year ago is turning around problems in the segment.

J&J said it now expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.12 to $7.22 per share, up from it April forecast of $7 to $7.15 per share. It forecast revenue in the range of $75.8 billion to $76.1 billion, up from $75.4 billion to $76.1 billion.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

___

Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma .

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?