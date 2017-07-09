501.5
John Glenn airport to hold workshop on flight anxiety

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 12:30 pm 07/09/2017 12:30pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An airport named for one of Ohio’s most famous flyers is planning a workshop to help people face their fears of airports and flying.

Aviation and health professionals will lead the Facing Takeoff workshop, which will include a session on skills for managing anxiety. Participants also can practice entering a security checkpoint and boarding an airplane, if one’s available.

The workshop will be held Aug. 26 at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, which is named for the late astronaut.

It’s free, but space is limited.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Ohio State University and Southwest Airlines are among the sponsors.

