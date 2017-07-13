Jimmy Carter treated for dehydration during Habitat build

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is being treated for dehydration in Canada, where he’s helping build houses for Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity said in a statement that the 92-year-old Carter was “dehydrated working in the hot sun” at a build site in Winnipeg on Thursday. Carter told Habitat officials he is OK, and encouraged volunteers to keep building.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are in the middle of a weeklong project building houses in various Canadian cities.

News outlets report that firefighters and paramedics arrived at the build site. CBC News reports that Carter was taken to a hospital.

This week’s build is the 34th time the Carters have volunteered to build houses for the Atlanta-based charity.

