Jimmy Carter treated for…

Jimmy Carter treated for dehydration during Habitat build

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 12:56 pm 07/13/2017 12:56pm
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter sits on the Atlanta Falcons bench before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers, in Atlanta. Carter has been treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is being treated for dehydration in Canada, where he’s helping build houses for Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity said in a statement that the 92-year-old Carter was “dehydrated working in the hot sun” at a build site in Winnipeg on Thursday. Carter told Habitat officials he is OK, and encouraged volunteers to keep building.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are in the middle of a weeklong project building houses in various Canadian cities.

News outlets report that firefighters and paramedics arrived at the build site. CBC News reports that Carter was taken to a hospital.

This week’s build is the 34th time the Carters have volunteered to build houses for the Atlanta-based charity.

