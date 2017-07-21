501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Jewelry designer Kenneth Jay…

Jewelry designer Kenneth Jay Lane dies in NY at age 85

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 10:21 am 07/21/2017 10:21am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Costume jewelry designer Kenneth Jay Lane, whose creations caught the fancy of high society and the QVC crowd alike, has died in New York. He was 85.

The executive vice president of Lane’s company, Chris Sheppard, says Lane died at his Manhattan home early Thursday or late Wednesday. The cause was not given.

The jetsetting designer counted many bold-faced names among his friends and customers: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Greta Garbo, Nancy Reagan and the princesses Margaret and Diana.

Lane once playfully called himself a “fabulous fake.” The home shopping empire QVC, which brought him broad mainstream appeal, says his “legacy will live on.”

Sheppard says a memorial will be planned for New York Fashion Week in September.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Fashion News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?