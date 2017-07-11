501.5
Japan hosts TPP Pacific Rim trade pact talks, minus the US

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017
TOKYO (AP) — Japan will be holding talks on a Pacific Rim trade initiative rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump beginning Wednesday in the mountain resort town of Hakone, west of Tokyo.

The three-day meeting with other envoys to the Trans-Pacific Partnership follows a breakthrough on an agreement with the European Union last week that was seen as a repudiation of the U.S. moves to pull back from such trade deals.

Last week, Japan named a new chief negotiator for talks among the remaining 11 members seeking to salvage the TPP after Trump pulled out of the pact soon after taking office.

The TPP members hope to make progress before an Asia-Pacific summit in Vietnam in November.

Other countries participating are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

