501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Iran says it has…

Iran says it has received ‘contradictory signals’ from Trump

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 8:37 pm 07/17/2017 08:37pm
Share
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, and Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif exchange hand-shakes before their meeting, Monday July 17, 2017, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says his government has received “contradictory signals” from the Trump administration and doesn’t know how to interpret them.

Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Council on Foreign Relations Monday he hasn’t communicated with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. But he said “it doesn’t mean that there can’t be (communication), because the possibilities for engagement with regard to the nuclear deal have always been open.”

Zarif stressed that “Iran is serious about the nuclear deal” which “can lay the foundation, not the ceiling.”

He said the International Atomic Energy Agency has verified Iran’s compliance with the agreement, but unfortunately the U.S. has not complied.

Zarif said this “creates the impression in Iran that the United States’ hostility toward Iran will never end. And I think that can be remedied.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?