Investigation launched into alleged prep school sex assaults

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 8:01 pm 07/13/2017 08:01pm
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is launching a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual assault and misconduct at an elite prep school.

The investigation into St. Paul’s School in Concord follows the release of a report in May detailing sexual assaults by teachers on their students, earlier information about student sexual conquest rituals and allegations of a similar ritual reported in June.

The school says it’s been in contact with local law enforcement and will continue to cooperate. Rector Michael Hirschfeld says the school’s goal “is and always will be the health, safety and well-being of our students.”

The New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence says it commends the attorney general’s office for “taking action to investigate the potential mishandling of sexual misconduct” at the school.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

