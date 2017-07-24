501.5
Interior pick on track for Senate approval despite lobbying

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 3:20 am 07/24/2017 03:20am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and environmental groups are criticizing President Donald Trump’s nominee for the No. 2 position at the Interior Department.

They argue that David Bernhardt has continued to advise a California water district even after he withdrew his formal registration as a lobbyist last year.

Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell says Bernhardt’s nomination flies in the face of Trump’s pledge to “drain the swamp” in Washington of influence peddlers. Cantwell says that by selecting Bernhardt, Trump is “actually helping to fill” the metaphorical swamp.

The Senate is scheduled to vote Monday night on the nomination of Bernhardt, a lawyer and former Interior official under President George W. Bush.

If confirmed, as expected in the Republican-led Senate, Bernhardt would serve as the top deputy to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News White House
