501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Interior: No changes needed…

Interior: No changes needed to Colorado national monument

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 1:38 pm 07/21/2017 01:38pm
Share
FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks at the Interior Department in Washington, before President Donald Trump signed an Antiquities Executive Order. Zinke says he is removing Colorado's Canyons of the Ancients from a list of national monuments being reviewed nationwide. Zinke said July 21 that when he and President Donald Trump launched the review of 27 national monuments designated by previous administrations, "we absolutely realized that not all monuments are the same and that not all monuments would require modifications." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he is removing Colorado’s Canyons of the Ancients from a list of national monuments being reviewed nationwide.

Zinke said Friday that when he and President Donald Trump launched the review of 27 national monuments designated by previous administrations, “we absolutely realized that not all monuments are the same and that not all monuments would require modifications.”

Zinke called Canyons of the Ancients “gorgeous land,” but said its Native American archaeological sites were even more important. The site spans thousands of years, and Zinke said federal protections “will help us preserve this site for a thousand more years.”

Last week, Zinke removed two other monuments, in Idaho and Washington state, from his review of monuments created since 1996. A full report is due next month.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?