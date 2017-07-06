501.5

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Infant struck by foul…

Infant struck by foul ball at pro baseball game hospitalized

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 6:49 am 07/06/2017 06:49am
Share

AUGUSTA, N.J. (AP) — An 11-month-old child has been hospitalized after being hit by a line drive foul ball during a professional baseball game in New Jersey.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2tKW65f ) the infant was hit Wednesday night during a Sussex County Miners game at Skylands Stadium in Augusta. New Jersey State Police responded around 7:30 p.m.

The child was flown to University Hospital in Newark. No further information was available.

The Miners are in the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball, an independent league. They won the Wednesday game against the Trois-Rivieres Aigles of Quebec, 4-2.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Home » Latest News » National News » Infant struck by foul…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News