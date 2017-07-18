Indianapolis police arrest 15-year-old in 3 shooting deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shootings of three men in an Indianapolis apartment.

Sgt. Kendale Adams says the teenager was being held Tuesday at Indianapolis’ juvenile detention center.

Adams says detectives believe the boy fatally shot 25-year-old Dominique Miller, 25-year-old Jordan Wright and 19-year-old Justin Crowder on Sunday during a drug-related robbery. The men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they’re trying to gather information on one or two more suspects in the case.

Marion County Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Peg McLeish says a juvenile court judge Tuesday gave prosecutors seven days to determine what charges the boy might face. She says if he’s charged with murder, prosecutors may seek to have him waived into adult court.

__

This story has been corrected to show that the boy has not been charged in juvenile court and prosecutors have been given one week time to decide whether he will be charged.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.