Indiana appeals ruling blocking part of abortion law

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 5:20 pm 07/14/2017 05:20pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says he’ll appeal a federal judge’s ruling that blocks parts of a new state law that would make it tougher for girls under age 18 to get an abortion without their parents’ knowledge.

Hill said Friday that the preliminary injunction issued June 28 makes “it’s easier for a 14-year-old to get an abortion than to get a tattoo.” He says the legal challenge brought by Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky “is nothing more than an attempt to give courts rather than parents the legal guardianship of children.”

The ruling prevented three portions of the law from taking effect July 1. They include a provision that would require judges to decide whether a minor’s parents should be notified of her intention to seek an abortion.

