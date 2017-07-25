Image of Asia: Man wades through flooded Indian street

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Rajesh Kumar Singh, a man carries a red umbrella as he wades through a water-logged street following heavy rains in Allahabad, India.

Over a dozen people have been killed this week in monsoon rains that have lashed western India, including the desert state of Rajasthan, with more than 24,000 villagers evacuated to higher ground, officials said Tuesday.

This image was made with a 24-70mm zoom lens at a shutter speed of 1/640, aperture of f4.5, and ISO 400

