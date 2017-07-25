501.5
Image of Asia: Man…

Image of Asia: Man wades through flooded Indian street

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 5:13 am 07/25/2017 05:13am
A pedestrian wades through a water logged street following heavy rains in Allahabad, India, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The monsoon season in India runs from June to September. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Rajesh Kumar Singh, a man carries a red umbrella as he wades through a water-logged street following heavy rains in Allahabad, India.

Over a dozen people have been killed this week in monsoon rains that have lashed western India, including the desert state of Rajasthan, with more than 24,000 villagers evacuated to higher ground, officials said Tuesday.

This image was made with a 24-70mm zoom lens at a shutter speed of 1/640, aperture of f4.5, and ISO 400

