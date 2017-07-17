501.5
Illinois expands disaster proclamation; more floods possible

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 7:06 am 07/17/2017 07:06am
Dan Robinson and April Cissell walk through the flooded Knollwood Road in Ingleside, Ill. on Sunday, July 16, 2017. Knollwood Park subdivision residents have been parking along Route 59 and taking a boat or wading through the water to get to their homes. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP)

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has added Cook County, which includes Chicago, to a state disaster proclamation amid flooding in the north of the state, warning there could be evacuations this week.

Rauner gave an update Sunday while touring the community of Algonquin, where the Fox River is expected to rise Monday. He says local officials could call for evacuations near the river in Lake, McHenry, Kane and Cook counties.

Rauner issued a state disaster proclamation Friday for Lake, McHenry and Kane counties. It followed storms that hit last week. Floodwaters began to recede over the weekend along the Des Plaines River.

The disaster proclamation makes a wide variety of state resources available, including sandbags, pumps and trucks.

Lake County officials warn traffic problems are expected Monday amid flood-related road closures.

