501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Hundreds pay tribute to…

Hundreds pay tribute to slain New York City police officer

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 9:51 am 07/09/2017 09:51am
Share
Police officers and community members release balloons during a vigil in front of the New York Police Department's 46th Precinct during a tribute to police officer Miosotis Familia in the Bronx borough of New York, Saturday, July 8, 2017. Familia was shot to death early Wednesday, ambushed inside her command post by an ex-convict, who was later killed after pulling a gun on police. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of people have paid tribute to a New York City police officer shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week.

The gathering Saturday night included colleagues of Police Officer Miosotis Familia and many from the Bronx neighborhood where she worked.

Police say a deranged man shot through the window just early Wednesday morning. Officer Miosotis Familia was struck in the head. Soon after, officers fatally shot the gunman after they say he drew a weapon on them.

Flower bouquets lined the sidewalk outside Familia’s 46th Precinct stationhouse.

Familia’s sister, Adriana Sanchez, thanked those who attended the gathering. She said her sister always volunteered to work as much as she could.

The slain officer is survived by three children, including 12-year-old twins.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?