501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Hundreds attend funeral for…

Hundreds attend funeral for young man found buried on farm

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 7:38 pm 07/21/2017 07:38pm
Share
The urn of Jimi Patrick, of Newtown Township, is carried out of the Church of St. Andrew after a Mass Friday, July 21, 2017, in Newtown Township, Pa. Patrick was one of four men who were fatally shot and then buried on a Solebury farm owned by the parents of accused killer Cosmo DiNardo, who prosecutors say confessed to the crimes. (Bill Fraser/The Intelligencer via AP)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners gathered at the funeral for one of four young men found buried at a sprawling Pennsylvania farm last week.

A pot dealer has confessed to killing and burying the four.

The funeral Friday for 19-year-old Jimi Taro Patrick at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Newtown was the third service this week for the victims.

Services were held Thursday for 21-year-old Thomas Meo and for 22-year-old Mark Sturgis.

Services for Dean Finocchiaro are set for Saturday.

Cosmo DiNardo confessed to all four killings in exchange for being spared the death penalty.

DiNardo and his cousin, 20-year-old Sean Kratz, were charged last week with multiple counts of murder. The remains of the young men were found on a farm owned by DiNardo’s parents in Solebury, 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?