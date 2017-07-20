501.5
How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 4:33 pm 07/20/2017 04:33pm
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes essentially hit the snooze bar Thursday as investors were relieved the European Central Bank didn’t announce any changes to its stimulus policies.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index dipped 0.38 points to 2,473.45.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 28.97 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,611.78.

The Nasdaq composite added 4.96 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,390.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 0.58 points to 1,442.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 14.18 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is down 25.96 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 77.54 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.54 points, or 0.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 234.62 points, or 10.5 percent.

The Dow is up 1,849.18 points, or 9.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,006.88 points, or 18.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 85.22 points, or 6.3 percent.

