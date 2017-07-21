How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks finished barely lower Friday as energy companies fell with oil prices and a 10-day rally for technology companies came to an end. But Wall Street mostly avoided the sharp losses that hit European stocks.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.91 points to 2,472.54.

The Dow Jones industrial average retreated 31.71 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,580.07.

The Nasdaq composite shed 2.25 point to 6,387.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 6.52 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,435.84.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 13.27 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Dow lost 57.67 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq added 75.29 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 rose 7.02 points, or 0.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 233.71 points, or 10.4 percent.

The Dow is up 1,817.47 points, or 9.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,004.64 points, or 18.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 78.71 points, or 5.8 percent.

