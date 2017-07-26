501.5
House GOP works to deliver on border wall for Trump

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 3:51 pm 07/26/2017 03:51pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican allies of President Donald Trump are intent on giving him a long-sought victory in Congress by finally making a down payment on his long-promised wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

They just don’t want to risk an up-or-down vote on the idea that might risk an embarrassing loss on the House floor. The $1.6 billion cost will be covered by taxpayers, not Mexico, as Trump promised over and over during the campaign. Action this week comes about three months after Democrats blocked an earlier attempt to deliver a down payment on Trump’s project.

But the August congressional recess is looming, and GOP leaders are making a House win on the border wall a top priority.

