501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Hot air balloon makes…

Hot air balloon makes emergency landing on Pennsylvania road

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 7:17 am 07/18/2017 07:17am
Share

GREEN LANE, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a hot air balloon had to make an emergency landing in the middle of a Pennsylvania road after running out of fuel.

Police were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after the balloon landed on state Route 29 in Green Lane, about 38 miles (61.15 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

The balloon was eventually deflated with the help of PECO energy company after coming into contact with electrical wires.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?