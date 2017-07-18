Hot air balloon makes emergency landing on Pennsylvania road

GREEN LANE, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a hot air balloon had to make an emergency landing in the middle of a Pennsylvania road after running out of fuel.

Police were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after the balloon landed on state Route 29 in Green Lane, about 38 miles (61.15 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

The balloon was eventually deflated with the help of PECO energy company after coming into contact with electrical wires.

No injuries were reported.

