Hospital says imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo has respiratory failure, condition now life threatening

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 5:13 am 07/12/2017 05:13am
BEIJING (AP) — Hospital says imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo has respiratory failure, condition now life threatening.

