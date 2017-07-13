501.5
Hospital evacuated after power outage, floods remains closed

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 6:55 am 07/13/2017 06:55am
Jorge Morales and his son Ariel, try to clear drains in front of his home in Mundelein, Ill., Wednesday morning, July 12, 2017. Flooding hit the Chicago suburb as storms moved through the area. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago hospital remains closed after being evacuated due to power outages caused by flooding.

Northwestern Medicine says in a statement on its website that power was restored Wednesday night at Lake Forest Hospital following the outage earlier that day, but it’s closed to clinical operations Thursday.

The statement says 70 patients were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and other local facilities.

Lake County was among parts of Illinois hit hard by flooding. Earlier Wednesday, Mundelein firefighters and police officers evacuated about 25 people from an apartment building. Some senior citizens were taken away on small boats.

A line of thunderstorms moved across northern Illinois, causing the flooding. The National Weather Service reported Libertyville recorded 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall and Lake Forest had nearly 6 inches (15 centimeters).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
