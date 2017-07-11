501.5
Hertha signs Jonathan Klinsmann after successful trial

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 5:22 am 07/11/2017 05:22am
BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin signed Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former United States coach and Germany striker Juergen Klinsmann, on Tuesday after he impressed during his trial with the Bundesliga club.

The 20-year-old Klinsmann, a goalkeeper with the United States Under-20s team, achieved his goal of earning a contract, Hertha said. The club did not disclose the length of the deal.

“Jonathan convinced us with his ability, charisma and ambition. He’ll now settle with us and develop step by step,” Hertha general manager Michael Preetz said.

Despite being a goalkeeper, Klinsmann impressed with a volleyed goal in his first training session with Hertha, and he immediately earned praise from coach Pal Dardai for making a “good impression.”

The 1.94-meter tall Klinsmann, who was last playing for University of California, described the news broken to him after breakfast by Preetz as “an unbelievably emotional moment for me, because this club has so much history in my family.”

Klinsmann’s father Juergen has been a Hertha member since 2004 and his grandfather Siegfried, who was born close to Berlin, was also a Hertha fan. The 20-year-old German-American is the first Klinsmann to play for Hertha.

“Klinsmann exudes calmness and confidence. He has a very good right foot and is also technically and athletically at a good level,” Hertha goalkeeping coach Zsoly Petry said.

Klinsmann was honored as the tournament’s best goalkeeper at the 2017 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Costa Rica last March, playing in five of six games to help the U.S. claim its first U-20 regional title.

