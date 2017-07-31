501.5
Copter rescues hikers stranded by flooding in Arizona canyon

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 12:47 pm 07/31/2017 12:47pm
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A police helicopter rescued approximately 35 hikers stranded by flooding in a national forest recreation area in Arizona.

The hikers were in a canyon on the outskirts of Tucson.

The rescues took place a week after 17 people were rescued after flash flooding through a different canyon several miles away and 15 days after 10 people died in flash flooding elsewhere in Arizona.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says those rescued Sunday evening weren’t in immediate danger.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was used to ferry the people who were stranded at a flooded bridged crossing leading to two popular trails.

The National Weather Service at 3 p.m. had issued a flash flood warning for the Sabino Canyon area due to rainfall higher in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

