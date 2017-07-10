501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Hearing in Penn State…

Hearing in Penn State frat pledge’s death set to resume

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 12:18 am 07/10/2017 12:18am
Share
FILE – In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa. A preliminary hearing is set to resume Monday, July 10, for Beta Theta Pi fraternity members who are facing charges in connection with the February death of a pledge after a night of drinking. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A preliminary hearing is set to resume Monday for 18 Penn State fraternity members who are facing charges in connection with the February death of a pledge after a night of drinking.

The hearing in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, began with a 10-hour proceeding last month, when a detective was the lone witness. It’s expected to last at least until Tuesday.

Some of the members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity are accused of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, while others face less serious allegations.

The case centers on the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

A judge will decide if there’s enough evidence to send the case to county court for trial.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?