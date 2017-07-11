501.5
Hearing in death of Penn State pledge to resume for 3rd day

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017
FILE – In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa. A preliminary hearing is set to resume Monday, July 10, for Beta Theta Pi fraternity members who are facing charges in connection with the February death of a pledge after a night of drinking. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Members of a shuttered Penn State fraternity are due back in court for a preliminary hearing on charges related to the death of a pledge after a night of heavy drinking.

A Pennsylvania judge will convene for the third day of a preliminary hearing on Tuesday for the Beta Theta Pi chapter and 16 of its members. Two others have waived the hearing.

Some face involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges in the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Others face less serious charges, including evidence tampering and hazing.

Piazza was severely injured at the house in February, a night captured on security video. Help wasn’t called until the next morning.

The judge will decide if there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial.

