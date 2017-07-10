Group flies Confederate flag again at South Carolina capitol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group still angry that South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn has raised the rebel banner on a temporary pole at the capitol again.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party planned to leave it up for several hours Monday, and said they will fly the flag every July 10th.

Two years ago Monday, state officials removed the flag that flew outside the capitol for 15 years. The decision by lawmakers was prompted by the massacre of nine black worshippers in a racist attack at a Charleston church.

About 50 flag supporters were separated Monday from a dozen protesters who hurled sarcastic insults.

The Confederate flag pulled down in 2015 was supposed to go on public display, but it remains in a box at the Confederate Relic Room.

