Group flies Confederate flag again at South Carolina capitol

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 2:14 pm 07/10/2017 02:14pm
CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO MONDAY - Arlene Barnum, right, watches as Braxton Spivey raises a Confederate flag on the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse on Monday, July 10, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The South Carolina Secessionist Party sponsored the event to commemorate the day the flag was removed from the front lawn of the state capitol. The Secessionist Party says it will raise the flag every July 10th so a year will never go by without the Confederate flag flying. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group still angry that South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn has raised the rebel banner on a temporary pole at the capitol again.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party planned to leave it up for several hours Monday, and said they will fly the flag every July 10th.

Two years ago Monday, state officials removed the flag that flew outside the capitol for 15 years. The decision by lawmakers was prompted by the massacre of nine black worshippers in a racist attack at a Charleston church.

About 50 flag supporters were separated Monday from a dozen protesters who hurled sarcastic insults.

The Confederate flag pulled down in 2015 was supposed to go on public display, but it remains in a box at the Confederate Relic Room.

