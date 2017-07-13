Governors gather to discuss challenges facing their states

501.5
By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 12:41 am 07/13/2017 12:41am
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Some of the nation’s governors are meeting this week in Rhode Island to discuss the biggest challenges facing their states.

Some issues include the possibility of major changes to Medicaid and states’ health insurances marketplaces under the Republican health care plan in Congress, the ongoing opioid epidemic and the impact of climate change.

The National Governors Association is holding three days of meetings in Providence, beginning Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to address the gathering.

Governors from more than 30 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have said they’ll attend.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to introduce a revised health care bill Thursday that the vice president says will “begin the end” of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

