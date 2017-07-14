501.5
Government admits fault in fatal Cessna-fighter jet crash

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 6:56 am 07/14/2017 06:56am
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — The federal government has admitted its employees were at fault in a mid-air collision between an Air Force F-16 and a Cessna aircraft above South Carolina that killed a father and son.

News outlets report 68-year-old Michael Johnson and 30-year-old Joseph Johnson died when their Cessna was hit by an F-16 jet fighter on July 15, 2015 over Moncks Corner. The fighter pilot ejected safely.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office submitted its response Thursday to a lawsuit filed in April by the victims’ family. It says, in part, that the governments’ “employees’ acts and omissions proximately caused the subject accident” and resulted in the deaths.

It says Michael Johnson was blameless in the crash.

Plaintiff’s attorney Mary Schiavo says the family intends to pursue a jury trial to determine whether they’ll be awarded damages.

