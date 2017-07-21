501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » GOP's Ted Cruz says…

GOP’s Ted Cruz says he still sees path ahead on health care

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 9:13 am 07/21/2017 09:13am
Share
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, heads to the chamber for a vote, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is spurring Republican senators to resolve internal disputes that have pushed their marquee health care bill to the brink of oblivion, a situation made more difficult for the GOP because of Sen. John McCain's jarring diagnosis of brain cancer. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says he believes there is still a path to getting a health care bill passed, despite “a handful of holdouts.”

Cruz told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Friday that “we’ve got to deliver now. There is a path to yes.”

That path, however, is far from clear. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed consideration of a GOP bill again this week after it fell short of the number of votes needed to pass. Republicans remain divided on the issue, and Democrats are unanimously against efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature health care bill.

Cruz says President Donald Trump’s message to lawmakers on health care is clear: “Get it done. Stop messing around.” He adds: “I think that can happen.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?