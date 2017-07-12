GOP lawmakers question Air Force about ties to defense firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers are questioning the Air Force about alleged improprieties in the way it acquires multimillion-dollar aircraft.

Reps. Ted Budd and Walter Jones say in a letter sent Wednesday to Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson that there may be a “serious, systemic problem” at the Ohio-based Air Force unit known as Big Safari.

The congressmen, both from North Carolina, say their investigations reveal a potentially improper relationship between Big Safari and L3, a major defense contractor.

The letter cites information from two former and unnamed Air Force majors about how the unit steered a contract to L3 for the sale of aircraft to Yemen. The former officers say a better aircraft was available for $15 million less.

The Air Force and L3 did not immediately respond.

